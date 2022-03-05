How to claim Amazon Prime Gaming rewards for Destiny 2

Prime Gaming is Amazon’s video game website that rewards Prime members with free loot as thanks for being subscribed to their service. The website offers monthly rewards for a variety of games, including Destiny 2. The rewards you get are usually Exotic Gear and rare equipment with unique perks and stats. So, if you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, whether you’re paying or on the free 30-day trial, it’s well worth your while to redeem any rewards for this, or any other game on the platform. Here’s how to claim your rewards for Destiny 2.

Head over to the Prime Gaming website. In the search bar, search Destiny 2 to see all the rewards that are currently available for the game. Click on the purple Claim button at the bottom of the reward. Link your Bungie account to your Amazon Prime Rewards account. You’ll be redirected to the Bungie website. You’ll be prompted to select the platform you play the game on. Log in with your credentials. Once you’ve successfully linked the two accounts together, head back to the Amazon Prime Gaming page and refresh. You’ll then be able to redeem the rewards.

When you log into the game, talk to Amanda Holliday in the Tower to receive your rewards.