How to claim plot rewards in Tower of Fantasy

The story of Tower of Fantasy will take you many hours to complete. Still, doing so not only rewards you with access to the wider world map and a bevy of activities to grind for materials and currency but also so-called plot rewards. Every time you reach a story milestone in a particular chapter, you’ll unlock a free reward chest filled with goodies. Here’s how to claim your plot reward chests in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to claim plot rewards

There are several ways to reach the Story page where you claim plot rewards.

From the Terminal menu: Main menu and select Terminal. This will open a sub-screen giving you access to the Achievements, Chronicles, Missions, and Story pages.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All these pages have rewards associated with them but click on the Story button at the bottom right now. This will take you to the Story page, where you’ll see a rundown of all the story progress you’ve made up to this point, and, near the bottom right of this page, you’ll see a line of colored and greyed-out chests.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Any colored chest is an active plot reward you can claim.

By clicking on Gold Nuclei: If you want to access the Story page from another menu, you can click on Gold Nuclei to open a pop-up menu. Below the explanatory text is a list of How to Obtain options.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Click “Terminal – Story – Story Rewards” to open the Story page. Follow the instructions in the previous bullet from there.

What’s in plot rewards

Plot rewards provide various currencies and upgrade materials, specifically Gold Nuclei, Gold, Potent Omnium crystals, and Dark Crystals. The rewards become more valuable the farther you progress the story in Tower of Fantasy, so be sure to claim them wherever they become available.