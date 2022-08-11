How to get Potent Omnium Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

There are a ton of different items that you can get your hands on as you progress through Tower of Fantasy. These items are used for various things like cooking, upgrading and augmenting weapons, and increasing your character’s stats. Potent Omnium Crystals are just one of the many items you will come across, but they are also one of the most important. You should always go out of your way to gather them if you get the chance.

How to get Potent Omnium Crystals

If you check out the information on the Potent Omnium Crystals in the game, you will see that it gives you a list of areas where you can find them. This is useful when you are confused about how to find any of the different items in the game. Unfortunately, it only works if you have already found them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get Potent Omnium Crystals from the following areas:

Completing Ruin dungeons

Wanderer Log rewards

Story rewards

The crew store

Exploration Point rewards

Each of these methods will get you Potent Omnium Crystals. You will see that you gather them in the background by simply playing the game but if you want to speed things up, you can hunt down the dungeons and explore the regions. Exploring the regions is rather simple and requires you to interact with stuff in the environment like plants and supply pods.

What are Potent Omnium Crystals used for?

Potent Omnium Crystals are used for upgrading your character in a very general sense. While your character’s stats will naturally increase as you level up, you can also increase their stats by using a Suppressor. You will automatically get a Suppressor as you progress through the first chapter of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go into the Suppressor menu and you will see that you can upgrade a suppressor multiple times. You will need to use Potent Omnium Crystals to upgrade the Suppressor that is currently equipped to your character. Each time you upgrade your equipped Suppressor, your character’s health, attack, critical chance, and resistances will increase.