How to clear the Witch Queen Catacombs dungeon in Nobody Saves the World

The Witch Queen Catacombs is just one of the Legendary Dungeons you’ll have to conquer as you progress through Nobody Saves the World’s story. It can certainly be challenging, especially given its status as an early-game dungeon. This dungeon is filled with strong enemies, the most notable of which are summoners — frustrating opponents who will infinitely spawn enemies unless killed. If you’re looking to tackle this dungeon next, here are some tips to help get you through the Witch Queen Catacombs.

You’ll find the Witch Queen Catacombs to the east of New Oldtown and the Grand Castle. While dungeon layouts in Nobody Saves the World are procedurally generated, the types of enemies that inhabit individual dungeons are not. In this dungeon, you can expect tons of enemies with Wards of either Dark or Blunt, meaning they must be hit by either a Blunt or Dark-type attack to take damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We highly recommend using the Slug form for this dungeon. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, you can do so by reaching rank “C” as the Ranger. We also recommend getting the Slug to rank “D” to unlock the Slime Slide ability, which will eliminate enemies’ Dark Wards and poison them for additional damage. To nullify opponents’ Blunt Wards, equip the Slug with the Stomp ability.

Another reason why the Slug is a good choice here is because it leaves a trail of ooze behind it when it moves, which slows down any enemies that cross it. Slowed enemies can then be shot down easily by the Slug’s Tear Burst attack. Below is the exact Slug build we used to beat this dungeon. Our Slug was rank “B” at the time we took on the dungeon.

Active Abilities:

Tear Burst

Slime Slide

Stomp

Passive Abilities:

Slug’s Secret

Horsepower

Summoners are a staple of this dungeon, and you’ll want to defeat them as soon as they appear; otherwise, they will keep summoning enemies to fight you. The most reliable way we found of dealing with them was to dash into them with Slime Slide, which should break their Dark Ward and poison them. From there, use Slime Slide again to create distance between yourself and the summoner, and keep attacking them from afar with Tear Burst until they die. If you’re up against multiple summoners, try isolating them, as they’re much easier to take down individually than in a group.

The Witch Queen Catacombs Boss Fight

The boss of this dungeon is simply a larger version of the hairless cat sorcerers you’ve encountered elsewhere in the overworld. However, there’s a catch: As the fight goes on, the boss will continuously clone itself, forcing you to figure out which one is the real one. The only way to tell which one is the real boss is by hitting each copy and paying attention to the boss’ health bar. If it goes down, you found the right one. The boss will also spawn in multiple waves of enemies, including summoners. When this happens, take down the regular enemies first, then resume targeting the boss.

Thankfully, this boss only has one easily telegraphed attack; it spawns a magic circle beneath you that will deal damage if you stay on it. The important thing here is to always be on the move. As long as you’re mobile, the boss’ attacks shouldn’t hit you.