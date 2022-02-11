How to clone shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released recently, and players have already discovered glitches. A new exploit has surfaced that let trainers clone their shiny Pokémon. Although not ethical, it can be super beneficial for trainers that are into shiny hunting.

How to clone shiny Pokemon

Twitter user @Kqttling was the first one the reveal the bug. The method is pretty straightforward and doesn’t involve complicated steps. However, it can be a bit tedious as the trick requires catching a shiny Pokémon. The glitch is as follows:

Switch off Autosave.

You need to catch a shiny first. However, the glitch will only work if you encounter the shiny from a tree, rock, or a chest.

Once caught, manually save the game and go to a nearby cave.

Wait inside the cave for 30 mins. Time spent in battles won’t be counted.

After 30 mins, go to the exact location where you caught the shiny before, and you’ll find the same Pokémon again.

Trainers will encounter the exact same Pokémon (same ID) in both encounters. This isn’t just limited to shiny Pokémon and can be used for normal encounters as well, which can be helpful for maxing out the Pokedex entry of rare Pokémon. While Nintendo is yet to address the situation officially, the glitch may get removed in the future.