How to close tents in Phasmophobia

While exploring the Maple Lodge Campsite in Phasmophobia, it’s a unique environment where you’ll be spending a majority of your time outside. The campgrounds have several tents that are empty where you’ll need to investigate to search for ghosts. You’ll also need to use these tents as a way to protect yourself while being hunted outside. Here’s how you close tents in Phasmophobia.

You first want to master opening a tent. To unlock a tent, all you have to do is interact with the forward flap and then pull it down. Not every tent opens the same way, so you may have to adjust where you are grabbing the flap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want to close a tent to indicate to teammates you’ve already searched it, or you want to hide in the tent, you use the same technique for both. You need to grab the tent flap and drag it over to the side where it closes. The tent entrance should automatically zip shut, and you should hear a zipper noise when this happens.

The tent should now be closed shut. Clicking and dragging the tent flap from side to side is essential. If you release the tent flap before you hear the zipper noise, you will not close the tent, and it will remain open.