How to collect Ether and make a Key Code in Destiny 2 – Splicer Gauntlet Guide

One of the very first things that Guardians will need to do in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer is to get to grips with the Splicer Guantlet. This is a special item that players will be given by Mithrax after playing through the opening missions and speaking with him back at the Tower.

The Splicer Gauntlet will collect Ether, allowing the wearer to forge Key Codes that will give access to a Conflux Chest deep in the Override. The Override is a special mission type that Guardians can run with 5 other players, and it has public matchmaking to make life much easier.

To collect Ether, players will need to complete playlist activities, public events and just defeat enemies anywhere in the game. Doing so will allow them to automatically gather up different amounts of ether.

The Ether can then be used to craft the Key Code by opening the Quest tab and clicking on the Splicer Gauntlet. There will be a single box for Key Code crafting that players can click on, and this will bring up any Key Codes that they can currently build.

Players will be able to get access to new Key Codes by leveling up with the Servitor in the HELM. It will cost 50 Ether to create the Key Code, and players should start with 100 Ether, enough to make two in total. After that, all they need to do is open the Director and click on the icon for Override to play through the mode.