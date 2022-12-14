In Forza Horizon 5, there are a number of different and unique challenges that need to be completed in the Weekly Playlist. From time to time, you may find a challenge on how to perform an Ultimate Skill Chain out in Mexico. It might sound hard to do, but it isn’t once you know what it entails. How can you perform an Ultimate Skill Chain in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a closer look at skills, and how to do one of these chains in FH5.

How to do an Ultimate Skill Chain in Forza Horizon 5

In order to achieve an Ultimate Skill Chain in Forza Horizon 5, here’s what you need to do.

While driving in Forza Horizon 5, players can perform certain skills. These skills include, but are not limited to:

Drifting

Wreckage (i.e. destroying traffic cones, goal posts, etc.)

Air

Near Miss

Clean Driving

Each time one of these skills is performed, you will receive Skill Points. These Points can be used toward receiving car upgrades and rewards, but that’s not important as far as Ultimate Skill Chains are concerned.

Each time one of these skills is completed, you will receive points. If you do multiple skills in a short period of time, the skills will add up in points. Also, keep in mind that there is a multiplier in play. This multiplier goes up each time as more skills are performed.

The number of skills done successfully over a period of time is called a chain. Once the car either stops or fails to do another skill, the chain stops, and the points are added up. In order to get an Ultimate Skill Chain, you must hit the 20,000-point mark before the chain ends.