Seeking out knowledge means there’s always something new for you to study, and you need to prepare to take some interesting turns regarding any evidence you find along the way. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll be helping a scholar in Naboo seek out various forms of knowledge in multiple quests. In this guide, we cover how to complete A Search for Knowledge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this mission inside the Scholar’s Residence in Theed on Naboo. You’ll need to complete the Ancient Idols and Sacred Textbooks quests before you can access it, which come from the same location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Scholar wants you to find books regarding political documents they’ll be able to use in their next piece. You’ll be able to find these specific documents when searching on Coruscant in the Federal District.

When you arrive, head to the southeast of the landing pad, and speak with a local about where to find the senate Secretary. They’ll point to the northeast part of the map, narrowing down your search.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, you’ll find the Senate Secretary standing outside her apartments. She’ll tell you that all of the Political Records have already been checked out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to speak with these individuals to convince them to hand those documents over. You can find them on the second floor of the Federal District. You’ll want to visit all locations with green dialogue icons on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing all of the records, you can immediately return to the Scholar on Naboo to turn them in to her.