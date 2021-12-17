How to complete all December’s Community Day 2021 Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

During the December 2021 Community Day event for Pokémon Go, you’ll have the chance to encounter plenty of returning 2020 and 2021 Community Day Pokémon. If you missed out on any Pokémon that appeared during these events, it’s a good idea to jump onto the opportunity and see what Pokémon you can add to your collection. The event will also feature a Timed Research event for every player. Here’s what you need to know to complete all of December’s Community Day 2021 Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

The Timed Research is a series of tasks available to all players in Pokémon Go. The other option, the Special Ticket, is only allowed for players who purchased the December 2021 Community Day ticket, which features four tasks. While the Timed Research tasks don’t feature as many rewards, it does provide a chance to catch a handful of Pokémon.

These are all tasks and rewards for December’s Community Day 2021 Timed Research.

Power up Pokémon 7 times – Snivy encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Seedot encounter

Catch 15 Pokémon – Roselia encounter

Rewards: Eevee encounter.

These tasks should be pretty straightforward if you’re trying to hunt down any of these four Pokémon during the December 2021 Community Day event. However, these are only a handful of the Pokémon appearing during the event, so make sure to try searching Raids, hatching 2km eggs, and exploring the wild to find all of the Pokémon you can catch for the event.