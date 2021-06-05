How to complete all Just a Nibble Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Gible Community Day for June 2021 in Pokémon Go is all about celebrating this Dragon-type Pokémon. If you’ve had trouble trying to capture a reliable Dragon-type in the past, Gible, and its evolved form Garchomp, are excellent additions to your collection. Garchomp is an exceptional Pokémon hat we highly recommend. We’ve listed out the best moveset that it can learn, and exactly why it’s such a good Pokémon. With Gible being the center of attention for the June 2021 Community Day, we recommend trainers check out the Just a Nibble ticket for the event, increasing the amount of Gible you’ll see during the event that takes place on June 6 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

The Special Ticket for the Community Day comes with several items and a special Special Research project. The items will increase the amount of experience you own when capturing and evolving Gible and give you more Poké Balls to capture it, giving you a better chance of finding a shiny version or one with good IVs.

All Just a Nibble Special Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the special research tasks and rewards you can do for the Just a Nibble ticket for Gible’s Community Day. They will only be available on June 6 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

Task 1

Power up a Pokémon 10 times – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Gible – Gible encounter

Make 5 nice throws – 20 Gible Candy

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense, and a Gible encounter

Task 2

Catch 15 Gible – 50 Gible Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Gabite encounter

Evolve 3 Gible – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Gible encounter, and 1 incense

Task 3

Make 3 great curveball throws – 50 Gible candy

Evolve 1 Gabite – 1 Lucky egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Task 4

Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap berries

Claim Reward – A Gible encounter

Claim Reward – 3,500 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Garchomp encounter, and 2 Rare Candy