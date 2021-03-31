How to complete all Main Hall tasks on Airship in Among Us

Among Us is all about testing how much you truly trust your friends. Not all of them will turn out to be telling you the truth because one of them will turn out to be an Imposter, working against everyone on the map and trying to be the last person standing. The Airship map features a massive area for players to cover. One of the locations with several tasks you may have to complete will be the Main Hall.

Where to find the Main Hall

You can find the Main Hall right in the middle of the ship. It’s to the right of the Engine Room and to the left of the Showers. It’s also connected to the Electrical area by a ladder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Develop Photos in the Main Hall

When you need to Develop Photos in the Main Hall, look for the dark red room next to the utility closet. Enter the area, and on the right side will be a small table with a yellow highlight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The mini-game features three photos you need to develop, with a case full of chemicals. You have to drag and drop all of the photos into the chemical container and wait for them to appear. The photos will take several moments to complete. When they’re finished, you can pull them out of the chemicals to finish the task. Leaving the photos in the chemicals will not ruin them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Decontaminate the Main Hall

When you need to Decontaminate the Main Hall, you need to go over to the room with a tiled floor and a shower hose. The shower hose with a nozzle will be yellow, and you can interact with it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All you have to do is approach the decontamination area and stand in it until the icon on the right side of the screen reaches the bottom. Your character will no longer be contaminated, and the task is finished.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Divert Power to the Main Hall

When you need to Divert Power to the Main Hall, you need to make your way to the Electrical area, which is just below the Main Hall. When you enter the Electrical area, go to the right side of the room and interact with the cabinet, and throw the power up to send power to the Main Hall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After doing that, return to the Main Hall and go to the map’s left side. You want to go to the small room on the far left, inside the small bedroom. Click on the panel, and then flip the switch in the middle, and the power will flip on for the Main Hall, completing the task.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Empty Garbage in the Main Hall

When you need to complete the Empty Garbage task in the Main Hall, the garbage can be in the center janitor closet room, next to where you develop the photos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you interact with the trash can, you will need to pull the bag out of the container. You need to grab and hold the trash bag and yank it out. You might have to thrash the can around a little bit before it releases.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the trash, you need to take it to the Meeting Room, which you can find at the map’s top. When you reach the Meeting Room, you’ll throw the trash in the compartment, pull and hold the lever on the right side, and wait for the trash to exit the Airship. After the trash has been removed, the Empty Garbage task has been completed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

