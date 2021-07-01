How to complete all Professor’s Research special research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go – Professor Willow Promo TCG
The Professor Willow card comes with a series of research tasks.
Niantic has partnered with the Pokémon Trading Card Game to release a promotional Professor Willow card. The collaboration kicks off as Pokémon Go celebrates its fifth anniversary, the Pokémon Trading Card Game celebrates its twenty-fifth.
You can receive this card by purchasing certain Pokémon Go items from the Pokémon Center website. Should you receive this card, you can redeem a specific code on it to turn it into a Special Research task for Pokémon Go. The Research Task features a variety of exclusive rewards and rare Pokémon that are normally difficult to acquire. If you receive the exclusive Professor Willow Trading Card Game card, make sure to visit Niantic’s code redemption website to redeem it.
All of the rewards become available starting on July 1.
All Professor’s Research tasks and rewards
These are all of the tasks that you need to complete the Professor’s Research and the rewards you receive for finishing them in Pokémon Go.
We will be updating this guide as we learn more about the tasks and rewards for the special research.
Task 1
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gym discs – 10 Poké Balls
- Use 10 berries to catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Ultra Balls
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Klink encounter
Task 2
- Catch 20 Pokémon – Spheal encounter
- Evolve 10 Pokémon – Feebas encounter
- Purify five shadow Pokémon – One incense
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Starudst, and a Lapras encounter
Task 3
- Hatch 5 eggs – One egg incubator
- Trade a Pokémon – TBA
- Send 5 gifts to friends – TBA
Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Pokémon encounter
Task 4
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Rewards: TBA
Task 5
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Rewards: TBA
Task 6
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
Rewards: TBA