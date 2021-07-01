How to complete all Professor’s Research special research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go – Professor Willow Promo TCG

Niantic has partnered with the Pokémon Trading Card Game to release a promotional Professor Willow card. The collaboration kicks off as Pokémon Go celebrates its fifth anniversary, the Pokémon Trading Card Game celebrates its twenty-fifth.

You can receive this card by purchasing certain Pokémon Go items from the Pokémon Center website. Should you receive this card, you can redeem a specific code on it to turn it into a Special Research task for Pokémon Go. The Research Task features a variety of exclusive rewards and rare Pokémon that are normally difficult to acquire. If you receive the exclusive Professor Willow Trading Card Game card, make sure to visit Niantic’s code redemption website to redeem it.

All of the rewards become available starting on July 1.

All Professor’s Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks that you need to complete the Professor’s Research and the rewards you receive for finishing them in Pokémon Go.

We will be updating this guide as we learn more about the tasks and rewards for the special research.

Task 1

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gym discs – 10 Poké Balls

Use 10 berries to catch Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, and a Klink encounter

Task 2

Catch 20 Pokémon – Spheal encounter

Evolve 10 Pokémon – Feebas encounter

Purify five shadow Pokémon – One incense

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Starudst, and a Lapras encounter

Task 3

Hatch 5 eggs – One egg incubator

Trade a Pokémon – TBA

Send 5 gifts to friends – TBA

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Pokémon encounter

Task 4

TBA

TBA

TBA

Rewards: TBA

Task 5

TBA

TBA

TBA

Rewards: TBA

Task 6

TBA

TBA

TBA

Rewards: TBA