How to complete all tasks in the Cargo Bay on Airship in Among Us

The Airship in Among us is a large and sprawling map, with plenty of opportunities for shenanigans and murder. Unfortunately for the crew, some tasks may take you all the way to the back of the ship in the Cargo Bay. Careful if you go in alone.

Where to find the Cargo Bay

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting to the Cargo Bay might be a hike. This room is at the very right of the map, the back of the Airship. There are three lanes to this map — the center one will have a gap in Ventilation between the Showers and the Cargo Bay, so try getting there from the top or bottom lane instead. On the top, getting to Records and then Lounge may be your route, while on the bottom lane, you can come into the Cargo Bay through Medical.

How to Fuel Engines

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to the Storage task on the Skeld, hit the button at the Refuel Station to fill up a gas can. After that, there will be a second part of this task where you’ll have to run to the Engine Room to fuel it up.

How to Download Data

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll recognize this straightforward task from other maps. Simply hit the Download button and wait while watching the fun little loading animation. Make sure you’re safe before downloading and obscuring your whole screen. Then, upload the data to another location.

How to Unlock Safe

Screenshot by Gamepur

The lone new task in this room is unlocking a combination safe. Numbers will appear for the combination, along with the direction you turn the dial. There will be three numbers in the combination, and you’ll turn the dial left or right with the mouse, touch screen, or left analog stick. The safe will be finicky, so any small mistake will have you start over. Once you input all three numbers successfully, turn the now-brightened knob clockwise to fully unlock the safe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

