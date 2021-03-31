How to complete all tasks in the Vault on Airship in Among Us

Among Us’s Airship map has several new tasks players need to complete to survive the Imposter. One of the Vault locations has players cleaning a ruby, dressing up the Mannequins, and downloading data for the location. Here is how you complete those tasks to ensure you finish the map before the Imposter eliminates all of your party members.

Where to find the Vault

The Vault is on the top left side of the map. You can find it by going up through the Engine Room and through the Brig’s left door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Download Data to the Vault

For the Download Data task in the Vault, you want to make your way to the left side of the room and find the panel with the small signal next to it. Click it, and you then need to click the ‘download’ icon at the bottom of the screen. The information will start to download, and when that finishes, you need to proceed to the Viewing Deck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Viewing Deck is all the way on the bottom of the map. You can find it from the Vault by making your way through the Brig, the Engine room, and then proceed through the Armory, into the kitchen, and you’ll have arrived at the Viewing Deck. Make your way to the ramp outside of the ship, and a smartphone device will appear. You want to move the device around your screen until you find a ‘good’ signal to upload the information. The task will be finished when the upload is complete.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Dress Mannequins in Vault

There are several Mannequins in the vault, and you will need to dress one of them. Approach the Mannequin that is highlighted in yellow, and at the top, there will be an outfit you need to put on them. Click the correct items and then drag them to the Mannequin on the right side of the screen. There will only be one Mannequin missing and outfit in the Vault. The task will be finished when the Mannequin is wearing all of the items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Polish Ruby in the Vault

To polish the Ruby, you need to make your way to the vault and go to the center of the room to interact with the Ruby. Click on it, and the Ruby will pop up on your screen. All you have to do is hold down your interact button, and then swipe back and forth where there are smudges on the gemstone. You’ll have completed a section when the area starts to shine. The task is finished you’ve polished all sections of the ruby, and these sections change each time you play the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

