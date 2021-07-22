How to complete all Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
The first wave of Ultra Unlocks have arrived for 2021.
The Pokémon Go Fest 2021 attendees have worked together to complete the many Global Challenges introduced during the event to unlock all three of the Ultra Unlock sessions in Pokémon Go. These events will be broken into three separate events, with the first one being Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time. Pokémon from all over time are being drawn together, and they’re going to be wandering around in the wild and in raids from July 23 to August 3. Dialga will also be appearing in five-star raids, and it will have its shiny version available. There will also be a Timed Research available during the event. This guide will detail how to complete all Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time Timed Research tasks and the rewards in Pokémon Go.
These are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete for the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time, Timed Research, and the rewards for finishing them.
Task 1
- Catch 10 Pokémon – Diglett encounter
- Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – Drilbur encounter
- Catch 5 difference species of Pokémon – 5 Nanab berries
Rewards: 483 XP, 10 Poké Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls
Task 2
- Catch 5 Voltorb – Magnemite encounter
- Transfer 7 Pokémon – 7 Ultra Balls
- Send 3 gifts to friends – 3 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 483 XP, 5 Great Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls
Task 3
- Catch 10 Omanyte or Kabuto – Aerodactyl encounter
- Power up Pokémon 5 times – 3 Max Revives
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 7 Razz Berries
Rewards: 483 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls
Task 4
- Catch 7 Porygon – 1 Upgrade
- Evolve a Pokémon – 8 Ultra Ball
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 483 XP, 10 Great Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls
Task 5
- Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon – A Pokémon encounter
- Win a raid – A Pokémon encounter
- Power up Pokémon 7 times – A Pokémon encounter
Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 30 Poké Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls