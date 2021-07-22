How to complete all Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Fest 2021 attendees have worked together to complete the many Global Challenges introduced during the event to unlock all three of the Ultra Unlock sessions in Pokémon Go. These events will be broken into three separate events, with the first one being Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time. Pokémon from all over time are being drawn together, and they’re going to be wandering around in the wild and in raids from July 23 to August 3. Dialga will also be appearing in five-star raids, and it will have its shiny version available. There will also be a Timed Research available during the event. This guide will detail how to complete all Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time Timed Research tasks and the rewards in Pokémon Go.

These are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete for the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time, Timed Research, and the rewards for finishing them.

Task 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – Diglett encounter

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – Drilbur encounter

Catch 5 difference species of Pokémon – 5 Nanab berries

Rewards: 483 XP, 10 Poké Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls

Task 2

Catch 5 Voltorb – Magnemite encounter

Transfer 7 Pokémon – 7 Ultra Balls

Send 3 gifts to friends – 3 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 483 XP, 5 Great Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls

Task 3

Catch 10 Omanyte or Kabuto – Aerodactyl encounter

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 3 Max Revives

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 7 Razz Berries

Rewards: 483 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls

Task 4

Catch 7 Porygon – 1 Upgrade

Evolve a Pokémon – 8 Ultra Ball

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 483 XP, 10 Great Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls

Task 5

Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon – A Pokémon encounter

Win a raid – A Pokémon encounter

Power up Pokémon 7 times – A Pokémon encounter

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 30 Poké Balls, and 3 Ultra Balls