The Season of the Wish has arrived in Destiny 2, and the seasonal exotic is Dragon’s Breath. This rocket launcher has a history for Destiny fans, and it comes with an exotic quest called An Old Flame that you can also unlock.

You can unlock this quest when you reach the Tower, but only after you’ve unlocked the Dragon’s Breath. For those who purchased the Season of the Wish pass, it automatically unlocks; for others, it appears when you reach level 30. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete An Old Flame quest in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

All An Old Flame Quest Steps in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the other exotic quests in Destiny 2, there are three steps you’ll have to complete to add to the catalyst to the Dragon’s Breath. Thankfully, the third step is always to return to Banshee-44 on the Tower, which means you only need to worry about the first two steps. These can be hefty and will require a bit of time for you to complete. You can complete this exotic quest at any time, so long as you have this exotic quest added to your Destiny 2 character’s quest tab.

You’ll need to complete these three tasks to wrap up An Old Flame and unlock the Dragon’s Breath catalyst in Destiny 2.

An Old Flame Quest Step 1

The first step for An Old Flame requires focusing on taking out enemies using Scorched attacks. You can do this with any weapon or ability combination you prefer in Destiny 2, making it one of the easier tasks to complete. Public events might be an excellent way to track down these targets.

Defeat 50 Scorched Targets

Defeat 5 Bosses using Scorched

And Old Flame Quest Step 2

After you’ve done the first step, the next one is all about calibrating with the Dragon’s Breath. This means you’ll need to use this weapon on enemies, defeating them. Because the Dragon’s Breath is a power weapon in Destiny 2, acquiring power ammunition will be your highest priority to ensure you’re always using it.

I would recommend running seasonal activities like The Coil or other playlists like Vanguard and Gambit. Unfortunately, working on the Crucible playlist wouldn’t be a good idea because of the limited power ammunition in this mode. You do need to have the Dragon’s Breath equipped for calibration data to happen in Destiny 2.

Defeat Targets, and reach 200 Calibration Data.

An Old Flame Quest Step 3

The last step is for you to make your way back to Banshee-44. You can find him in the Tower, in the same spot where you started An Old Flame. Here, you can turn in everything you’ve earned from using Dragon’s Breath, and you’ll unlock the Dragon’s Breath catalyst in Destiny 2.