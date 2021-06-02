How to complete An Old Gift in World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic – Mysteries of the Light location

You can complete multiple quests as you make your way through the World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic expansion. For those in the Alliance, there is a quest you can obtain from Father Malgor Devidicus, who is stationed inside of the inn at Honor Hold in the Hellfire Peninsula. Speak with him to acquire the quest, An Old Gift, and you’ll need to find an item called the Mysteries of the Light. Thankfully, this item does not drop from a particular enemy, but it does appear in the world at a specific location.

Mysteries of the Light location

You can find the Mysteries of the Light directly south of Honor Hold. It’s in an old ruin with plenty of enemies guarding the location. You can choose to avoid them or cut your way through them. These enemies vary from level 58 to level 60.

It appears to be the ruins of an inn, and right at the front will be a small piece of paper that you can interact with. Click on it, and wait for the interaction to end, where you’ll be able to grab the Mysteries of the Light. All you have to do now is return to Father Malgor Devidicus and offer it to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You receive two gold, 9,800 experience, and 275 reputation with Honor Hold when completing the task.