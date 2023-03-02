How to complete Any Port in a Data Storm in Destiny 2

Quicksilver Storm is one of the flagship Exotics for Destiny 2 Lightfall. It was handed out to players that preordered the expansion and was then finally usable when it launched. However, just like many other Exotics, it has a Catalyst that makes it better. This guide explains how to complete the Any Port in a Data Storm quest and get the Exotic Catalyst for Quicksilver Storm.

How to start Any Port in a Data Storm

Before you can get the Exotic Catalyst for Quicksilver Storm, you need to start the quest. You can only do this if you already have Quicksilver Storm. Then, as you make your way through the Lightfall campaign, keep an eye on the Hall of Heroes in Neomuna. After the first few quests, you’ll see an enticing Exotic symbol. Hover over it to discover that this is Any Data Port in a Storm. Fast travel to this location and head over to the terminal to pick up the quest and start it.

Step 1: Gain data by killing enemies with auto rifles, grenades, and grenade launchers

The first step in this quest is to gain data by getting kills with auto rifles, grenades, and grenade launchers in Neomuna. However, the most progression is made by defeating multiple opponents with grenade launchers.

We found that the best way to complete this step was by equipping grenade launchers in our special and heavy weapon slots with an auto rifle in the primary slot. Then, head out around Neomuna and kill enemies in Public Events, Patrols, and mainline Lightfall story missions. The data required racks up pretty quickly, especially if you use a powerful grenade launcher on groups of weaker enemies. When this step is complete, you’ll be instructed to visit Banshee-44 in The Tower.

Step 2: Visit Banshee-44

Banshee-44 will be gagging to chat with you if you’ve been using the seasonal Exotic from Season of Defiance anyway, but this Quicksilver Storm Catalyst is icing on the cake. He advises you that the weapon needs to be calibrated to your firing style so the nanomachines can be fully optimized. This unlocks the final step of the quest.

Step 3: Get kills with Quicksilver Storms grenade launcher mode

This is the point in the quest that we realized Quicksilver Storm has two firing modes. You use the auto rifle mode to hit weak points, which trigger explosive bullets to fire. If those explosive bullets hit, they add one grenade to the weapon’s alternate fire mode, up to a total of three at a time. To complete this final step of the quest, you need to kill 50 enemies in Neomuna using this grenade launcher mode.

The best way to do this is to head out into Neomuna and take on Patrols or Public Events until you’ve clocked up those kills. Keep firing away in the auto rifle mode with Quicksilver Storm, swapping to the grenade launcher mode when you see you’ve got three ammo available. It took us about ten minutes to complete this part of the quest, making it the easiest by far. Once the quest is completed, the Exotic Catalyst will be available on Quicksilver Storm. But you’ll have to unlock it.

How to unlock the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst

You’ve got one last thing to do before you can use this Exotic Catalyst. You need to unlock it by using Quicksilver Storm to kill enemies. We spend about five minutes doing just that and made 2% of progress, so you’re likely better off completing campaign missions and taking on Patrols or Events until it’s done. Once unlocked, the Catalyst, Nano-entanglement, makes Quicksilver Storm a Strand elemental weapon. Any final blows with grenades from it will create Tangles, balls of Strand you can throw at enemies for massive damage.