The Quicksilver Storm Catalyst is an exotic weapon in Destiny 2 that players could receive before the arrival of the Lightfall expansion. Although players can readily use the weapon when preordering the Annual Pass version of the game, the Catalyst was nowhere to be found. With the arrival of Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, everyone who has this exotic can unlock the Catalyst, fully upgrading this weapon. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst in Destiny 2.

Where do you find the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst in Destiny 2?

The primary way to find exotic Catalysts is by playing Destiny 2. These can drop by participating in various Playlist activities, such as the Vanguard Ops, Crucible, or Gambit matches. You’ll need to play these activities consistently. However, the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst is different. Many players cannot find it when they start the Lightfall campaign and are concerned about how they earn it. They don’t want to miss this Catalyst while they play the game.

However, players assume that you go about finding this Catalyst by completing the Lightfall campaign. This has been speculated by many and seems likely as no one can immediately find where to acquire this Catalyst. It should be a part of a mission called Any Data Port in a Storm, with players supporting the nanite calibration using Auto Rifles, grenades, and any grenade launcher. They will then have to meet Banshee-44 on the Tower and receive the Catalyst at the end.

Our best recommendation is for players to continue working on the Lightfall campaign and reach the end of it. We’ll update this guide to ensure we share this Catalyst’s exact route and location once we can confirm it ourselves.