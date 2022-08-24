The Quicksilver Storm is an exotic auto Rifle you can unlock in Destiny 2. The weapon is not a weapon you will find by working your way through a season, by completing a quest or by getting a lucky drop after defeating a boss in a Vanguard Strike. Instead, it’s an exotic you instantly unlock, but you will need to do something before you can access it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Quicksilver Storm exotic in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Quicksilver Storm exotic in Destiny 2

The Quicksilver Storm exotic can be yours in Destiny 2 if you pre-order the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion and the Annual Pass. Upon doing so, you will gain the Quicksilver Storm auto rifle, an exclusive emblem, an exotic emote, an exotic Ghost, and Rahool’s secret stash, which comes with an Exotic Accessory, an Exotic Cipher, and premium upgrade materials at the start of each of the four Lightfall Seasons when they release. Lightfall will release on February 28, 2023.

Related: How to get the Delicate Tomb exotic catalyst in Destiny 2

You can select the pre-order option when you arrive in Destiny 2. It is available to the left of the Tower icon in the Destinations menu. When you click on the Lightfall icon, you’ll be taken to a page that breakdown the many choices you can pick, and the pre-order option will be on the right side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For anyone who wants to consider picking this up, we’d recommend this for anyone who regularly plays the Destiny 2 seasons and participates in the game to get the most out of each season pass. Those who casually pick it up and play it with their friends but are not too motivated to explore the content themselves may not want to grab this for their Guardian ahead of the Lightfall release.