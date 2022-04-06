The Beats of Rage side quest is one of many you can find in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These quests allow you to unlock specific characters or even pilot new starships to take around the galaxy. In addition, the Beats of Rage side quest unlocks access to Max Rebo, the band player who creates the incredible music for Jabba the Hutt. This guide will detail how to complete Beats of Rage in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can start this quest in the Jundland Wastes, next to Jabba the Hutt’s Palace on Tatooine. You’ll need to work your way through Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, specifically where you rescue Han from Jabba. Here, you can find Max to begin the quest.

You’ll need to lead Max to the landing platform so he can make it to his gig on Naboo. You’ll need to follow and protect him on Tatooine. Unfortunately, Max is a pacifist and will not attempt to defend himself. You’ll need to do that for him.

After three waves, you’ll arrive at the landing pad. However, now you’ll need to use a Scoundrel character to speak with Max to continue the quest. After that, you can make your way into space and take him to his next gig in Naboo space.

On the way to Naboo space, you’ll be ambushed mid-hyperspace, and you’ll need to prepare to defend Max from the attackers. You’ll need to battle through two waves before entering Naboo Space. You’ll need to make your way over to the Theed Palace Guards when you do. You’ll need to battle against another wave of bounty hunters at this location.

With the bounty hunters eliminated, speak with the Theed Palace Guard to complete the mission.