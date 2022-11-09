During your travels through the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok, there are unique Draugr Holes that you can find that contain a special enemy: The Hateful. It’s a powerful Draugr that doesn’t appear to die, endlessly attempting to fight against you, preventing the holes from being brushed away. You can find them during your travels, and you need to find all six. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Born From Fire in God of War Ragnarok.

All Draugr hole locations in God of War Ragnarok

You will need to track down the six Draugr Holes to complete this quest. Each Draugr Hole will pit you against The Hateful, a Draugr wielding a pair of Axes that will only become stronger with each Draugr Hole you destroy.

All Draugr Holes in Svartalfehim

You can find two Draugr Holes while exploring Svartalfheim, the land of the Dwarves. The first one will be at The Watchtower, on the west side of this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second one will appear at The Applecore, close to where you discover Tyr, a prisoner of this location. You can find it off the beaten path, to the left of where you discover Tyr.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Draugr Hole locations in Alfheim

You will only find one Draugr Hole in Alfheim. It will not be available until you complete your time at the Tower of Light and unlock The Barrens. Once you arrive at the Barrens, work through the Secret of the Sands side quest. After the sandstorm dies down, proceed to the southwest part of the desert, and a sand barrier will no longer exist. You can now access the Draugr Hole.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Draugr Hole locations in Vanaheim

You can find two Draugr Holes in Vanaheim. The first one appears while exploring The Abandoned Village while you’re working your way through the main story of this region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next one is in a location you can only access following a particular amount of story progression. This Draugr hole is in The Plains, and you can unlock this area by completing the Scent of Survival side quest, which appears shortly after saving Freyr from the Asgardians. Afterward, proceed through The Plains, and go to the south, where you will find the Jungle and another side quest called Return of the River. Now, with the river back in the valley, return to the Plains, and you can find a boat to take you down the north area, with the Draugr hole awaiting you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Draugr Hole locations in Midgard

The final Draugr Hole will appear in Midgard. You can find it on the northeast side of the map, underneath The Eternal Campfire. It will be a small cave on the pathway up to The Eternal Campfire and the King’s Grave.