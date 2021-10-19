How to complete Breaking Brick Mountains in Final Fantasy XIV Online

The Breaking Brick Mountains 2021 event has arrived in Final Fantasy XIV Online. It’s a collaboration event between Final Fantasy XIV and Dragon Quest X, with players undergoing a quest where they’ll defeat many of the large brick Golem enemies that appear in the Dragon Quest series. In this guide, we’re going to detail everything you need to do to complete the Breaking Brick Mountains quest in Final Fantasy XIV Online, the main quest for the event.

You’ll be able to grab this event by speaking with Havak Alvak in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald. You can find them at coordinates (X:12.1, Y:8.2). Havak will give you the Breaking Brick Mountains quest.

The first step of your quest is to speak with the beefy businessman. You can find him in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald, at the south part of the map. His position will be highlighted on your map with the active quest icon.

The beefy businessman you find needs you to beat up the giant brick Golems that have appeared and break off a chunk of their rubble. Following your conversation, you’ll then need to complete the Brick by Brick FATE, which you can find at the Sil’dih Excavation Site in Central Thanalan. Finally, you’ll be able to teleport to Black Brush Station. You’ll want to visit this location first before going to the other locations listed below.

There are additional locations all over the world where you will need to find more Brick Golems. These locations include the Blind Iron Mines in lower La Noscea, Bronze Lake in upper La Noscea, Spirithold in Central Shroud, or Finders’ Bluff in the North Shroud.

This is the location for the Blind Iron Mines in lower La Noscea.

You can find a FATE here at Bronze Lake in upper La Noscea.

There’s another FATE at Spirithold in Central Shroud.

The final FATE is in Finders’ Bluff in the North Shroud.

