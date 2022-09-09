The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with obstacles that will block your path as you try to progress through the game. Thankfully, you have magical tools that are meant to help you on your journey to rid the valley of the dark magic that plagues it. One of the obstacles you will need to rid the valley of is the mushroom-covered Tree Stumps. These stumps prevent you from reaching the rest of the Forest of Valor. Here is how you remove Tree Stumps in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to remove Tree Stumps in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will spot these Tree Stumps all over the valley but they won’t impede your progress, not until you reach the Forest of Valor. When you reach this biome, you will only have access to half of it as the other half is blocked by Tree Stumps. Before you can be rid of this obstacle, you need to unlock Anna.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Anna can be found in the Frozen Realm. You can access this realm from Dream Castle. Complete Anna’s quest and she will appear in the Valley. Once she is there, interact with her and raise your Friendship Level with her to level two. This will give you access to the quest called “An Ice Invitation.” This quest will allow you to craft a new head for your Shovel that can break the roots of these Tree Stumps.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this quest, you will need to obtain a bunch of Iron Ore so that you can craft Tinkering Parts and Iron Ingots. You can obtain the Iron Ore and Softwood needed from the Forest of Valor. Once you have the new Shovel head crafted, you will be able to remove the Tree Stumps by interacting with them the same way you do other objects with your Shovel.