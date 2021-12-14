How to complete Fallen Giants in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Fallen Giants is the fourth Milestone in the second Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to find and explore a freighter crash site somewhere along your travels. The game doesn’t spell this out to you, so it could set you back if you’re not already familiar with finding one. This guide explains how to complete Fallen Giants so you can get moving as soon as possible.

Step 1: Visit the cartographer

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find a freighter crash site, you could fly around a planet until you stumble upon one out of sheer luck, but there’s a much faster way. Head to the nearest space station and visit the cartographer, one of the vendors inside. You need to purchase a Planetary Chart from them, one that provides the coordinates of a distress signal. However, there’s no way to guarantee what the chart will guide you to, so we recommend buying at least five to give yourself a fighting chance.

Step 2: Use the Planetary Chart

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Planetary Charts in your inventory, fly out into space, open your inventory, and use one. The chart will show you what a distress beacon is pointing towards and where it is. You need to use each Planetary Chart until you have the coordinates for a crashed freighter. This is the only distress beacon you need to worry about for this Milestone. When you’ve found one, fly down to its location.

Step 3: Acquire the freighter’s log

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get down to the planet, land as close to the freighter crash site as you can. Then, look for a computer amongst the debris. Next, you need to access it and read the ship’s log. This will trigger the Milestone completion, allowing you to claim two Supreme Scanning System Upgrades, a Salvaged Hyperdrive Upgrade, a Salvaged Fleet Beacon, and a Salvaged Fleet Fuel Unit from the Expedition menu.