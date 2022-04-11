With peace hitting Endor following the end of the Death Star II’s destruction, the Ewoks have time to improve their living space, including their shrines. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have the chance to help the Ewoks improve their village with additional flowers. This guide will cover how to complete Flower Fetcher in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this mission on the east side of the Ewok Village on Endor. You’ll need to speak with the mission-giver using a Protocol Droid. Next, you’ll need to grab the flowers from Naboo, Yavin, and Takodana, which means you’ll need to unlock these planets. You can unlock them by progressing through Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode IV: A New Hope, and Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Naboo

When you visit Naboo, you’ll need to head to Lake Paonga. You can find these white flowers all over the search area, and you’ll need to melee them to grab these flowers, adding them to your inventory.

Takodana

When you head to Takodana, you’ll need to make your way to Maz’s Castle. Next, you’ll need to head to the southeast side of the map and look for the blue flowers clusters. Similar to the previous flowers, make sure to melee or attack them to collect these flowers.

Yavin 4

On Yavin 4’s Great Temple, you’ll need to head to the northeast and the north side of the map and shoot the large trees to collect the brown leaves. Many of these locations are further away from the ground, so you’ll need to use a blaster to destroy them.

After collecting all of the flowers, you can return to the Ewok Village and turn them all in simultaneously.