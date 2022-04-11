How to complete Free Your Mind in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Free Your Mind quest becomes available as you progress through the main missions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The main missions are the Episodes of the movies, which take you through the traditional Star Wars adventure. This guide will detail how to complete the Free Your Mind mission in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Free Your Mind quest on Geonosis at the Stalgasin Hive. You’ll want to make sure you’ve worked your way through Episode I: The Phantom Menace and Episode II: Attack of the Clones. After doing that, make your way to Geonosis, and proceed to the southwest part of the map, where you can speak with a Geonosian. You’ll want to make sure you bring a Protocol Droid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Geonosian wants to study the minds of unique species and wants you to take them to Theed on Naboo. After that, you’ll need to proceed to Naboo Space to proceed to the next step in the mission. During the mission, your ship will be attacked by several Droid ambushes attempting to prevent the Geonosian from reaching Naboo. You’ll need to survive two waves of droids before reaching Naboo.

When you arrive at Naboo, you’ll be welcomed by a Theed Guard in their starfighter. You’ll need to reach their location, and then you can complete the quest.