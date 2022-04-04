How to complete Hangar Bout Shooting Galley in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

When you want to practice your shooting skills in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you can seek out the Shooting Galley challenges hidden throughout the galaxy. These locations give you a chance to test your skills, and you’ll also have the chance to unlock some exclusive items to add to your Lego collection. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Hangar Bout Shooting Galley in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this Shooting Galley in the Theed hangar, next to where you dock your ship. This challenge became available to us after we had completed all of Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Unfortunately, the guard who hosts this challenge won’t let just anyone do it. You have to be wearing the Royal Theed Guard clothing, which you can find at the Hanger entrance. You’ll need to be a Hero character to put these clothing pieces on, or you can play as Captain Typho, who already has the uniform on his character.

After you have those on, speak with the guard for the Shooting Gallery challenge, and a bullseye icon will appear next to them. You can then complete the challenge at any time. You’ll need to score at least 2,500 points in the challenge to unlock Darth Maul’s Scimitar.

To make your life easier for the challenge, we recommend not clicking on the aim button on your controller, and instead focusing on using your right joystick while shooting. Your character will automatically aim at the targets when they pop up, so long as the reticle is slightly over them, destroying the target. You’ll also want to move from right to left as that’s the order the targets pop up during the challenge.