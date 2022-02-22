The Guardians don’t know how Savathûn was able to steal to the light from the Traveler in Destiny 2, but with it, she’s been able to create various Hive Knights that are using the Light. It’s up to you to figure what to do, and your first step is to work through the Hard Evidence quest. In this guide, we cover how to complete Hard Evidence in Destiny 2, inching you one step closer to learning about the truth.

How to complete Hard Evidence

Step 1

The first step to starting this quest is to head over to the evidence board at the Enclave. You can access this location by visiting Savathûn’s Throne World on the Destinations, and then clicking on the Enclave to the left side of the screen. You’ll find the evidence board on the right side of the Enclave. When you approach, you can start the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2

Now, after starting the quest, you’ll need to make your way over to Quagmire, a location on Savathûn’s Throne World. You can access it from the same Destination screen you did to swing over to the Enclave and then click on the Quagmire region landing zone. Your goal will be on the north side of Quagmire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you land, you’ll want to make your way across the Quagmire using your Sparrow, and follow the waypoint. Once you arrive, there will be a small crystal you can interact with you, and continue the quest. You’ll receive the Osmic Fragment.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3

You’ll be attacked by a handful of Hive shortly after interacting with the crystal. You’ll need to survive the three waves of attacks before proceeding.

Step 4

After surviving the waves, you’ll have the evidence you need. Your next step is to return to The Enclave on Mars, and place it on the Evidence board. Approach the board you initially interacted with to start the quest, and you’ll add the piece of evidence to it.

Step 5

Once you’ve placed the evidence on the board, interact with the board again and you’ll complete the quest, earning you a Legendary Engram.