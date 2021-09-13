How to complete In the Dark of Night in Final Fantasy XIV Online

The second quest in the A Nocturne for Heroes event for 2021 in Final Fantasy XIV Online is called In the Dark of Night. Before you can move on to this portion of the adventure, you’ll have to complete the A Man in Black quest, which you can receive from Kipih in Ul’dah. This multi-quest adventure will reward you with several appearance items and a car mount you can ride around in the game. For In the Dark of Night quest, you’ll be speaking with Kipih once again.

Kipih will have shared sightings of more mechanical soldiers, and you’ll have to meet them and Noctis at the next location. Next, you’ll need to travel to Gradani and speak with several individuals about where they saw these soldiers. Next, you’ll want to teleport to Gridania Plaza. There will be one person you can speak with in New Gridania, Roustebant.

The other two, Hadrefort and Mitainie, can be found in Old Gridania, to the north.

Once you’ve talked to all three individuals, you’ll need to bring your findings back to Kipih. Luckily, they’ve made their way to Gridania, and you can find them at the Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre in Old Gridania. You’ll have the chance to tell Kipih about how you saw them at the Hawthorne Hut and how others encountered them at the Bramble Patch. Finally, you’ll head to the location you tell Kipih.

You’ll need to refer to your quest on where you need to go. For us, it was The Bramble Patch. If you click on your quest in the right menu, you’ll be able to see the highlighted location you need to search to find the next destination waypoint. After interacting with it, you’ll have to agree to level sync for the chosen activity, which should be set to level 50.

A brief cutscene will play out, featuring Noctis, who’s looking for the mechanical soldiers. The two of you will be waiting for a little bit before Noctis hears a noise and leads you to a Daemon. You and Noctis will be fighting against it, and it should be a pretty straightforward fight; if you’re struggling, Noctis does heal you. After the battle, speak with Noctis.

The two of you will return to Kipih after a brief cutscene. You’ll share what you found, and how the Daemon was a creature from Noctis’ world. During the conversation, Noctis will want to take a walk, and you’ll have to find and speak with him again in New Gridania.

After speaking with Noctis, you’ll complete the quest, earning you the next piece in the exclusive item set. You’ll also be able to start the next quest, Messenger of the Winds, by speaking to Noctis.