How to complete In the Dead of Night in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, In the Dead of Night is a Favor side quest that takes place in The Plains region with The Crater hidden region in the realm of Vanaheim. In the Dead of Night is also one of the two Dragon Hunt collectibles in The Plains. To complete In the Dead of Night, you have to have completed the Return of the River sidequest Favor, so that the dam is open and The Crater is flooded.

How to start In the Dead of Night

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve opened the dam and come back down the lift, get in the boat and paddle east, then north, until you find a small gap that is just large enough for you to squeeze through. You’ll now be back in The Plains, but it’s much wetter than it was before you opened the dam.

Continue paddling north until you reach a small island with a Yggdrasil Rift on it, then turn left and continue west until you reach the end of the river. Disembark here, and Atreus will say he can smell a feeding ground, and this will start the In the Dead of Night quest.

How to complete In the Dead of Night

Screenshot by Gamepur

The gate leading to the feeding ground is to the north of the beach where the quest starts, but as its name suggests, you can only complete this quest at night time, as the gate will be closed during the day. To get to the nearest Celestial Altar, where you can change the time of day, get back in your boat and paddle east, then north. Disembark to the left, and the Celestial Altar is on the high platform on the west side of the open area with a large pond in it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once it’s night time and the gate is open, you can drop into the feeding ground and fight the Dreki. This fight is very similar to the Dreki fights you’ve had earlier in the main story and during the What Lies Below side quest Favor. Parrying with your shield is particularly useful against Dreki, as their sweeping attacks are difficult to dodge, but don’t try to parry their poison attacks. For those, either get in very close or escape to a longer distance. Other than that, it’s a fairly straightforward fight, and when you win it, the In the Dead of Night quest will complete.