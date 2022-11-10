While exploring the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok, there will be Yggdrasil Rifts for you to find along the way. These rifts will be in specific locations, and although you can bypass them at your will, there are dangers in interacting with them, but they yield helpful rewards if you’re willing to go along with the risks. Here’s what you need to know about how Yggdrasil Rifts work in God of War Ragnarok

What to do with Yggdrasil Rifts in God of War Ragnarok

The Yggdrasil Rifts is a challenge for you to complete using your skills against countless foes. When you interact with the rift, unique enemies and adversaries will make their way out of them that you will need to try and conquer. You must clear out the enemies that appear from the rift and dispatch them. Be weary; they are normally some of the tougher foes than what you’ve been finding in that specific region, which means you may need to figure out a particular strategy to take them out and consider your companion’s build.

After the enemies have been defeated, the Yggdrasil Rift will remain. Interact with the rift, and you can acquire valuable resources from them, giving you an advantage and something to bring back to the forge to improve your equipment. We recommend regularly completing these challenges to find helpful resources as you scour the nine realms, giving yourself a hefty advantage against your enemies. There are only a handful of rifts for you to find, but the more you explore and return to specific regions, the more you can find.

There are also a few rifts with Lindwyrms, which are Nidhogg’s children. You will need to track them down then and bring them back to Ratatoskr.