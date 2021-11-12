How to complete Luigi’s missions in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Luigi is the first quest giver you’ll meet in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. He’s a no nonsense kind of criminal who wants a reliable driver that won’t compromise his business. His jobs give you a taste of what’s to come in the game and introduce you to some of the game’s core mechanics. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete Luigi’s missions.

Luigi’s Girls

Screenshot by Gamepur

This first mission is one you’ll automatically take on when you visit Luigi’s for the first time. Then, all you need to do is drive to the hospital in Portland and pick up one of Luigi’s girls. Bring her back to the club, and the mission is complete.

Don’t Spank Ma Bitch Up

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luigi needs you to take care of a drug dealer giving his girls a new substance for this mission. First, follow the indicators on the map to pick up a bat and visit the dock. When you get there, you need to beat the drug dealer up with the baseball bat. After that, you’ll need to steal the dealer’s car, take it to a Pay ‘n’ Spray, and then drop it off at Luigi’s lockup.

Drive Misty For Me

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this mission, you need to pick Misty up and drop her off with a new quest giver, Joey. It’s a simple mission that unlocks a new location to get some jobs when you’re finished with Luigi.

Pump-Action Pimp

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Pump-Action Pimp, you need to take down a Diablo duo that’s pimping on Luigi’s turf. The best way to complete this mission is to visit the nearby Ammu-Nation and get a pistol. Then, use the indicator on the map to track down the Diablo car and either shoot it or ram it with your own vehicle. Ramming the car will cause the Diablos to get out, and you can mow them down quickly before they kill you. Alternatively, shoot the car as it drives by, and the Diablos will get out, leaving them open to your gunfire. Once the Diablos are dead, the mission is complete.

The Fuzz Ball

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the final mission for Luigi and the most stressful he has to offer. You need to pick up girls from around the island and deliver them to the police ball. If you deliver six in total, then you’ll complete the mission, but the overall goal is eight, but to do this, you need a big car that you can hold at least three passengers in. A coach would allow you to pick up all the girls at once and deliver them simultaneously, but coaches are hard to come by. Instead, drive around the island and pick up the girls in groups of three based on their location before delivering them. Do this twice, and the mission will complete when the timer ends.