How to complete Memories of Lost in Destiny 2 – Puzzle: Rune Patterns

Before you can make your way forward in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll need to solve another series of Rune Patterns. This is the second set of patterns that you’ll need to complete, for the Memories of Lost quest. You’ll need to hit the correct rune pattern to progress through this portion of the game. In this guide, we cover how to complete Memories of Lost in Destiny 2, and decipher the correct Rune Pattern puzzle.

Having already completed at least one of these rune puzzles, you probably have a good idea of what you need to do. Yours will look similar to the runes that were shown to us, pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The goal is to shoot the correct runes displayed before you. The ones you want to shoot will be slightly different than the other runes, meaning you’ll want to stand close to the wall to thoroughly examine each of the runes. The pattern and the ones you need to shoot will be different each time, so we cannot give you the exact location or point them out for you.

When you shoot the correct rune, you’ll see lights appearing above the wall, showing you’ve made progress. You’ll need to shoot the three correct runes to progress through the story. If you shoot the incorrect one, the glyphs will disappear, and you will have to start over.