There are multiple Labours and tasks for you to complete as you progress through God of War Ragnarok. The Labours are not only tasks to complete to earn experience but also challenges you want to complete to earn special armor or upgrades for Kratos. For example, one of these Labours surrounds Nidavellir’s Finest Armour, requiring you to find Nidavellir Ore. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Nidavellir’s Finest Armour in God of War Ragnarok.

How to craft all Nidavellir’s Finest Armour pieces in God of War Ragnarok

The armor pieces for Nidavellir’s Finest Armour require a specific resource for you to find in Ragnarok. It’s called Nidavellir Ore. Unfortunately, you can only find it by destroying the various Rigs that Mirmir helped construct. At the same time, he was Odin’s advisor, and these are a part of the In Service of Asgard Favour, one of the many side quests you can find in the game.

You need to find three Rig locations, which are all north of Nidavellir, surrounding the Bay of Bounty. You will need to find these Rig locations to earn the Nidavellir Ore in God of War: Ragnarok.

The first Rig is to the southwest of the Bay of Bounty.

The second Rig is to the west of the Bay of the Bounty.

The third and final Rig is on the southeast side of the Bay of Bounty.

Upon destroying the final Rig, you can now make your way to any of the shops you find in the game. Speak with Brok or Sindri while you’re there, and have them construct these armor pieces. You will need to construct Nidavellir’s Finest Waist Guard, Nidavellir’s Finest Arm Guards, and Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart to complete the Labour. After they have been built, you will have finished this Labour. You can now freely upgrade these armor pieces to make them more useful in combat.