What are Labours in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Labours are a God of War Ragnarök mechanic that helps players keep track of secrets and challenges they can pursue. Ragnarök introduces several new elements to the formula its predecessor established in 2018. Hidden items, powerful armor, and secret bosses are just the tips of the spear in terms of things players can expect to find while exploring the nine realms. This guide will explain what Labours are in God of War Ragnarök.

How to Labours work in God of War Ragnarok

Labours in God of War Ragnarök are an in-game menu that tracks challenges and world secrets Kratos and Atreus can find and complete. Each realm has Labours to find. Some are straightforward, such as crafting a particular armor set. Some of these challenges will stick with you for the duration of the entire campaign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Labours can be found in the Goals menu tab. To access your current list of known Labours, use the Touchpad and tab over to the Goals section. You’ll find a list of options you can access in this section. Scroll down to the Labours section to see what current Labours you have to do, the ones you’ve completed, and the rewards meeting these challenges will give you.

While Labours are different from Favors, many quests and secrets rely on each other. For example, In Service of Asgard is a major Favour you can complete early in the game. Completing that quest will grant you the ore you need to complete the Labour called Nidavellir’s Finest Armour set.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Access the Labours screen to keep track of the in-game challenges and world secrets players can find and complete while exploring God of War Ragnarok’s various open worlds and story quests. Labours like Ratatasks are also excellent sources of experience points that allow players to purchase and unlock skills for Kratos and Atreus.