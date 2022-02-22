The fight with Savathûn’s Lucent Hive will happen throughout Destiny 2, even beyond the Throne World. You’ll be battling these forces on multiple fronts, and by completing Rising Tensions, you’ll unlock Operation Elbrus, which you can continue by heading over to the H.E.L.M War Table and working with Lord Saladin. This guide covers how to complete Operation Elbrus in Destiny 2 and all the steps for this quest.

How to complete Operation Elbrus

Step 1

The first step for Operation Elbrus will have you acquiring Intel for Lord Saladin. You’ll need to reach 500 Intel, which you can do by working your way through The Witch Queen expansion campaign or by completing Strikes, Gambit matches, or Crucible battles. We highly recommend working your way through The Witch Queen campaign, as it will unlock additional quests for you.

We’re currently updating this guide.