There are many quests that you will come across as you explore the highlands in Hogwarts Legacy. Some of these quests may even come from unexpected places. For instance, the Portrait in a Pickly side quest comes from Ferdinand. He is an NPC inside one of the paintings in the library. It seems that his other frame has gone missing and he wants you to track it down. This guide will show you how to complete Portrait in a Pickle in Hogwarts legacy.

Portrait in a Pickle walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

Portrait in a Pickle is a side quest that you will get from Ferdinand – a painting in the library of Hogwarts. This quest becomes available after you have completed the third trial. Head to the library and Ferdinand can be found next to the Floo Flame fast travel point. Talk to him and he will voice his concern about his other frame being kidnapped.

After the conversation, make your way to the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade. Talk to Astoria Crickett who will be standing next to the entrance to the building. She will tell you that she paid some people to snatch Ferdinand’s frame and hide it in some ruins. The ruins she speaks of are the Marunweem Ruins. They can be found far to the south in the bottom half of the map.

Once you reach the Marunweem Ruins, keep an eye out on the northern edge for a staircase leading into the ground. Follow the stairs down into the dungeon beneath the ruins. If needed, take out the enemies on the way. When you reach the door in the dungeon, you will need to use Alohomora level two to unlock it. Talk to Ferdinand who will be in his painting on the other side of the door.

After the conversation with Ferdinand, you will have the option to take him to the Hog’s Head or the Three Broomsticks. You can also choose to burn Ferdinand and complete the quest then and there. If you choose to bring him back to Hogsmeade, you can place him in either location to complete the quest and obtain your reward.