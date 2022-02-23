The Evidence Board in Destiny 2 still needs some work, even if you’ve already defeated Savathûn and stopped her plans. In the quest Report: Altar-Reflect, you’ll need to travel to the Altar of Reflection in the Temple of the Wrathful to uncover additional details you may have missed and search for additional clues. In this guide, we cover how to complete Report: Altar-Reflect in Destiny 2 and all of the steps you need to take.

How to complete Report: Altar-Reflect

Step 1

You’ll finish the first step of the quest by accepting it, and then you’ll need to make your way over to the Throne World proper to begin the next one.

Step 2

You need to reach the Altar of Reflection. You can find it in the Quagmire region, which is different from the Altar you’ve been visiting for the primary Witch Queen campaign. You can find it at the center of the Quagmire, in the lower levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is what the entrance looks like. You’ll need to adventure down into the depths to find this Altar of Reflection.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive to the depths of this location, you’ll reach a Deepsight location that you have to interact with. While there are only small changes made to the area, you’ll see a distinct green glow outline on the walls. What you need to do here is line it up so it makes the Witch Queen symbol.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you line it up, the Mirror will appear and you can walk through it.

We are updating this guide.