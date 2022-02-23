You’ll still need to collect evidence on your Evidence Board about what’s happening on the Throne World in Destiny 2. You’ll need to work on one of these reports at the Evidence Board, Report: Relic-Data, which will have you directly working with the Relic device to learn more about it. In this guide, we cover how to complete Report: Relic-Data in Destiny 2.

How to complete Report: Relic-Data

Step 1

The first step of the quest will complete as soon as you grab it from the Evidence Board.

Step 2

The next step will have you crafting three unique weapons at the Relic. You will need to create the Empirical Evidence, the Likely Suspect, and the Red Herring, which you should already have unlocked. If you haven’t learned these weapon patterns, here are the qualifications for them. You can unlock the Red Herring, Likely Suspect, and the Empirical Evidence weapon patterns by completing a Deepsight Resonance on each of those respective weapons.

Craft an Empirical Evidence sidearm

Craft a Likely Suspect fusion rifle

Craft a Red Herring rocket launcher

If you’re hurting for Neural Element to craft these weapons, we recommend completing Deepsight Resonance on weapons, or leveling up ones you’ve crafted.

Step 3

We are working on this guide.