There’s more evidence for you to add to the Evidence Board in the Enclave in Destiny 2. You’ll be working your way through these quests to figure out more about Savathûn and what plot she was weaving behind the scenes. One of the reports will have you investigating the Scorn. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete Report: Scorn-Order in Destiny 2.

How to complete Report: Scorn-Order

Step 1

Your first step will be to grab the quest from the Evidence board, and you’ll have finished this up as soon as you grab it.

Step 2

Your next goal is to locate Challenging Scorn in the Throne World region to grab their marching orders. You can find a handful of these powerful Scorn enemies wandering around the Miasma region. While they also appear in the Quagmire region, we’ve had a lot more luck regularly finding them in the Miasma area. We also recommend going through the Metamorphosis Lost Sector in the Miasma region, which should give you enough powerful Scorn encounters to complete this current step.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 3

Once you’ve figured out the Scorn’s Marching Orders, you’ll next need to complete the Wellspring: Defend activity, which unlocked after you completed The Witch Queen expansion. You can begin it at any time to complete with a Fireteam.

