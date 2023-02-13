There are plenty of quests that you will come across as you progress through Hogwarts Legacy. While most of these quests may come from other students and teachers, there are various NPCs around the highlands that offer tasks for you to complete. One such task comes from Agnes Coffey. It seems that her sweet little pet Niffler has run off and she wants you to try and find them. This guide will show you how to complete Rescuing Rococo in Hogwarts Legacy.

Rescuing Rococo walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

This quest becomes available after you have completed the first trial and have made your way down to the Poidsear Coast. After reaching this area, head to the southeast and locate the hamlet called Bainburgh. You can find this area along the mountains just south of Marunweem Lake. Once there, talk to the shop owner, Agnes and she will tell you about her missing Niffler.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the talk, head to the area known as Henrietta’s Hideaway. You may have visited this area before if you have completed the Solved by the Bell quest since it is where you can find the Musical Map that starts that quest. Once you reach the area, deal with the Ashwinders and then access the hideaway using the doorway that is in the cliffside under the ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first room in the hideaway will be a puzzle that you need to complete in order to access the rest of the dungeon. One part of the puzzle is already complete because of the ice box that is sitting on the plate in the room. For the other plate, grab the fire box by igniting the brazier at the base of the statue on the left side of the room. Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the box onto the fire plate. Use a fire spell on the fire box and an ice spell on the ice box. Doing this will open the door to the rest of the hideaway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next room will be rather large and have a hippogriff statue in the center. Defeat the Ashwinders and then take the path on the left side of the room behind the statue. This will lead you to the upper level of the room. Progress forward and watch out for the floor that moves. Use Revelio to see where it is and then use Arresto Momentum to prevent the floor from moving as you walk across it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the path until you come across another large room filled with Ashwinders. Defeat all the enemies and then locate the fire box and the levitation box. The fire box should already be in place or near the fire plate on the ground. The levitation box is on the back left balcony. You must use Wingardium Leviosa to place the boxes on their corresponding plates. After this, cast a fire spell on the fire box and Levioso on the levitation box. This will open the door in the room.

Related: How to complete The Hippogriff Marks the Spot in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the door open, go into the next room and search it for Rococo. You can also pick up a good number of Galleons in here thanks to Rococo keeping a stash of them. To catch Rococo, make sure to hit them with Arresto Momentum and then use your Nab-Sack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have caught Rococo, leave the hideaway and return to Agnes. She will thank you for your efforts and the quest will be complete.