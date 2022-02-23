The Relic in Destiny 2 is where you can work on any of your weapon crafting projects. You’ll want to visit this location often in The Witch Queen expansion, and you’ll unlock additional items with it as you progress through the game. As you work with the Relic, you’ll eventually unlock the Reshaping the Engima quest, and you’ll learn about Ascendant Alloys. In this guide, we cover how to complete Reshaping the Engima in Destiny 2.

How to complete Reshaping the Engima

Step 1

The first thing you’ll need to do is visit Rahool in the Tower. You can find them immediately to the right of you when you drop into the Tower on the traditional landing point. Speak with them to advance the quest. Rahool will provide you with Ascendant Alloy after you approach him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2

After completing this step, you now have to level up The Engima to level 3. You’ll be able to do this by using it in combat against multiple foes. If you don’t have The Engima Glaive, we recommend crafting one at the Relic to continue this part of the quest.

We are updating this guide.