Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the conclusion to Destiny 2’s light and darkness storyline that’s been told over the past ten years. It’s also the last major expansion for the game before developer Bungie switches to a new release schedule, making it a key moment in the game’s history.

In The Final Shape, players will enter The Traveler and fight their way to The Witness, the greatest foe they’ve ever faced. In this guide, we outline everything fans need to know about the DLC, from the story and class updates through to the new PvP mode, Cayde-6’s return, and what players can look forward to once the story is over.

Image via Sony

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will be released for all platforms on February 27, 2024. The seasons following Season of the Witch will tell a story that sees players figure out how to enter The Traveler. From there, they’ll be exploring a world like they’ve never seen before, one shaped by their experiences and The Witness itself.

What is The Story of Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Image via Bungie

In Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the Guardians find a way to enter the doorway The Witness opened at the end of the Lightfall campaign. This doorway leads inside The Traveler itself to a place called The Pale Heart of The Traveler.

The new location is filled with wonder and terror. The world is shaped by the experiences and motivations of those in it, so Guardians have shaped a portion, the side that’s calm and light, and The Witness has formed the other.

The side belonging to The Witness is oppressive and dangerous. It’s filled with new enemies, such as the Subjugator, and will force players to fight harder than ever before. The main goal is to get to the large tower The Witness has created and defeat the enemy once and for all.

What is The New Location in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Image via Bungie

The new location in Destiny 2: The Final Shape is The Pale Heart of The Traveler. It’s a region within The Traveler that’s been created by the machine’s consciousness. Those within it shape it, so the Guardians and The Witness can influence it.

The world will host the first linear story in Destiny history, but it’s filled with infinite possibilities. Players will climb giant square cubes of dirt that are forming new landscapes around them and see all sorts of impossible things come to life right before their eyes.

What Are The New Exotics in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Image via Bungie

During the Destiny 2: The Final Shape Showcase 2023, Bungie discussed several Exotic weapons coming to the game with The Final Shape. For now, the only one we’ve really seen in action is Tessellation. This Fusion Rifle allows for a complete Stasis or Strand build and can use the player’s grenade to create a powerful elemental projectile that will obliterate enemies.

However, Bungie also showed a few new Exotics that we don’t know the names of and hinted at some returning ones from the original Destiny. With this final part of the light and darkness storyline, Bungie is bringing back the items long-time players know, love, and have wanted in their arsenal for years.

Image via Bungie

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will introduce new Subclasses, Supers, and Aspects for players to collect and equip. Warlocks gain access to the ultimate Solar power with Song of Flame. This Super overcharges their abilities and those of nearby players whilst generating a helpful orb that will shoot enemies as they move.

Titans get Twilight Arsenal, which is a Void Super that sees them first launch three huge Void axes. Those axes land and explode with Void energy, killing enemies where they stand. Then, a group of players can pick the axes up and continue the devastation across the battlefield.

Hunters are getting a new Arc Super called Storm’s Edge, which gives them access to a powerful Arc strike that can be repeated twice more, transforming them into a bolt of Arc. A new Aspect will allow them to implement a similar move in the air, dart directly at enemies, and deal a huge amount of damage to them.

The new Class abilities will be something players are extremely excited about. These have implications not just in PvE, but also in PvP where a new Crucible mode is being added to help spice up one part of Destiny 2 that’s felt neglected for too long.

What is Fireteam Finder in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

Fireteam Finder is a matchmaking system set to be added to Destiny 2 in Season 23 in November 2023. The system will allow players to join others who may be more experienced or have novice players join them in an effort to create a level playing field for everyone.

As solo players, for the most part, we are very excited for this tool to come to the game. It will make joining up with players of higher Power Levels for big raids and high-level activities so much easier. Previously, the only way to tackle the toughest content in the game has been to ask fellow players online via social media.

What Are Destiny 2 Episodes

Image via Bungie

Destiny 2 Episodes are the new way in which Destiny 2’s story will be told after The Final Shape has been released. Each Episode will be a standalone adventure that takes place over several weeks and can be played in any order with other Episodes. Bungie has yet to go into detail on what these stories will be, but they appear to be replacing seasons, opting instead to expand the Destiny 2 universe rather than continuing a single story.

How is Cayde-6 Alive in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Image via Bungie

Cayde-6 is alive in Destiny 2: The Final Shape because The Pale Heart of The Traveler has brought him back to live using his Light. Bungie has yet to explain the exact details, and we may need to wait for the expansion’s release to fully understand the character’s reappearance. However, since Guardians have an impact on the world of The Pale Heart, it makes sense that they have somehow brought Cayde-6 back to life. Whether he can leave the region is another matter.

All Trailers For Destiny 2: The Final Shape

The cinematic trailer for Destiny 2: The Final Shape shows off what players can expect to see when the expansion is released. It has a brief explanation of the story, but the highlight is the world of The Pale Heart.