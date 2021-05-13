How to complete Royal Demands in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

When you reach a certain point in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC, you need to assist High King Flann in banding the several kingdoms of Ireland together to strengthen one another. You unlock the ability to do this with Royal Demands, which are small side quests you can complete throughout many of Ireland’s cities and trade posts.

How to complete Royal Demands

You can find Royal Demands in any city of Trade Post you capture in Ireland. These missions are housed in Pidgeon Coops, which are the birdhouse icons on your map. All you have to do is approach them, interact with the location, and grab the Royal Demands.

You can complete a Royal Demand at your leisure. The mission’s location will be marked in your quest journal, and it will take you to a certain location of the map within the region you are attempting to increase its favor. For example, any Royal Demands Meath will take you to a location in that region. These side quests consist of stealing items or clearing the area of hostiles.

All of the Royal Demands also come with Kings’ Plea. A Kings’ Plea is an optional objective that rewards you additional favor, making it easier to complete a region’s loyalty level. If you fail to complete the optional objective, it does not fail the mission, and you still gain partial loyalty after completing a Royal Demand.

You can increase the rewards you receive from Royal Demands by adding a Raider Tent to your Trade Post. Not every Trade Post can accept this upgrade, so look on the list on your map to see if a Trade Post can receive this upgrade and fill it before conducting any Royal Demands in that region. For example, the Drumlish Trade Post in Meath has a Raider Tent upgrade.