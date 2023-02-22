How to complete Search and Seizure contracts for Resurgence in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Resurgence mode is the only place gunners can discover a small map, 40-player lobbies, and even Search and Seizure contracts. This contract type consists of squads needing to retrieve special cargo placed in a hard-to-reach area, though you can certainly expect there to be some obstacles and enemies to fight along the way. Here’s how to complete Search and Seizure contracts in Warzone 2.0 and what rewards they offer.

How to find and complete Search and Seizure contracts in Warzone 2.0

The Search and Seizure contract in Warzone 2.0’s Resurgence mode tasks players with stealing either a SUV or a Patrol Boat on Ashika Island and then simply driving the vehicle to its marked destination. As simple as it sounds, the vehicle marked by the contract will be guarded by three AI enemies known as Shadow Company soldiers, all of which will have plated armor and damaging weapon Blueprints — so be sure to stock up on guns and healing supplies before heading into battle.

As shown below, you can start this contract by opening the tac map and pinging the icon that displays a lock inside of a phone. Once the contract is picked up, this marker will then move to reveal the vehicle’s location. However, as the vehicle will initially be locked, you must defeat the nearby enemies and loot them to receive its key. You can then drop off the car or boat at its designated location for each member in your squad to earn additional cash and weapons.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of writing, Warzone players can also complete three Search and Seizure contracts in order to make progress toward unlocking the Crossbow. That is because the weapon requires that it and six other challenges from the ongoing Path of the Ronin Event be finished, and players only have until March 14 to do so. Aside from Search and Seizure contracts, those taking part in the event will also need to pull off either 100 Objective Defense Kills or the ability to Restore Honor five times.