How to Restore Honor in Resurgence Battle Royale in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The new Resurgence Battle Royale mode, available as of Season 2 of Warzone 2.0, brings more than just the return of a smaller, fast-paced activity, and more than just a new map. There are also new mechanics whenever you play the mode, and one of them is called Restore Honor, and using it can give your team a significant boost to help you win the match. Here’s how it works.

How the Restore Honor system works in Warzone 2.0

Restore Honor is unique to the Resurgence mode, as it allows for respawns. The system works as follows:

One time in a match, when you fall in battle, you’ll leave behind a dog tag that either you or your teammates can pick up. Enemy Operators cannot interact with your dog tag and can gain no advantage from them. However, if the tag gets caught in the gas or is in otherwise hostile territory, retrieving it might simply send you back to the redeploy screen, wasting the possible buff.

Whenever you or a squadmate picks up your Fallen Soldier Tag, it sends out a 50-meter radar ping centered on the tag that tags any loot and Supply Crates within the radius. You’ll also get a 300-meter UAV sweep identifying any players without Ghost equipped. Lastly, your squad will get a $1,000 cash infusion, though the cash prize only occurs once.

You get one set of radar pings per squad member, so if you’re running quads, you could potentially have four pings per match. While ideally, you’re not dying at all to make it to the Warzone Victory screen, it might actually be useful to die strategically so your team can pick up the tag as you’re dropping back into the combat zone for the intel doing so provides.

You’ll want to get good at Restoring Honor as well, as one of the challenges for the Path of the Ronin event requires you to do it five times. Be aware that enemy squads will likely assume the player they just killed dropped a tag and will act accordingly, either leaving the UAV radius or waiting for the ping to end and repositioning to disorient and confuse you. Whether this new system benefits or hinders Resurgence will depend entirely on how abusable it is, but it does add an extra strategic wrinkle to the game, which is usually not a bad thing.