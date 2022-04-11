How to complete Secret of the Archives II in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Jedi Temple on Coruscant is full of secrets to find as you explore it in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These secrets at not easily uncovered, and you’ll need to look at things with a unique perspective to figure them out. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Secret of the Archives II puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before you can complete this puzzle, you’ll need to complete the first Secret of the Archives puzzle that you can do in the same room. You’ll be able to work through it by speaking with the Librarian at the Jedi Temple. After you’ve done that, you’ll unlock the Secret of the Archives II puzzle, which you can do in the same room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak with the child in the back with the Kyber Brick above his head. Although the busts were placed in the correct order according to the Bogwing competition, he wants to see them matched up next to their pictures. You will need a Sith or Jedi character who can use force for this puzzle.

For the busts on the west side of the room, you’ll need to place Ki Adi Mundi on the far left, Mace Windu in the middle, and Count Dooku on the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the east side of the room, Master Yoda will need to be on the left, Obi-Wan Kenobi will be in the middle, and Qui-Gon Jinn will need to be on the far right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After placing those in the correct order, a Kyber Brick will appear from behind the Master Yoda painting, and you’ll have completed the puzzle.