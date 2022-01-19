How to complete Specimen missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

Specimen missions are one of the many types of missions you will take on in Rainbow Six Extraction. This mission type requires you to track down a target for examination. That is much easier said than done and this mission type can easily get out of hand. Here is how you can complete Specimen missions in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start a Specimen mission, you will be tasked with hunting down an elite target. Elite targets are more powerful than other targets and come with a health bar above their head. Take time to search the map and locate the target. When you are close, you will get notified that the elite target is in the area. You will also be warned not to kill the target.

The key to Specimen missions is to lure the target to the extraction zone without it dying. Alert the target to your location with some shots or by just simply entering its point of view. Be careful to eliminate other enemies in the area before attracting the attention of the elite. This will ensure that you don’t get overrun. Once the target is close to the extraction zone, activate the trap. This is done by interacting with the small console at the extraction zone. When the target enters the area, it will be captured and the mission will be complete.